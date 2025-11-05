Rivian Shares Surge As Q3 Loss Narrows, R2 Progress Continues

Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) are trading higher Wednesday morning after the electric vehicle maker reported third-quarter financial results that beat analyst expectations. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The EV company announced total revenue of $1.56 billion, a 78% increase year-over-year, surpassing the Street consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Rivian also reported a consolidated gross profit of $24 million for the quarter. The company posted a loss of 65 cents per share, which was better than the analyst consensus estimate for a loss 72 cents per share.

In the third quarter, Rivian delivered 13,201 vehicles. For its full-year 2025 guidance, Rivian maintained its vehicle delivery forecast of 41,500 to 43,500 vehicles. The company also guided for a full-year adjusted EBITDA loss between $2.0 billion and $2.25 billion.

Key operational updates included confirmation that its next-generation R2 vehicle remains on track for deliveries in the first half of 2026. Rivian also announced it will host an “Autonomy & AI day” on Dec. 11.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, RIVN stock has a Momentum score of 46.62 and a Growth score of 24.90.

RIVN Price Action: Rivian Automotive shares were up 13.84% at $14.23 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

