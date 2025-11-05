Why Teradata Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Teradata Corp (NYSE:TDC) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 EPS guidance above estimates. Also, the company issued fourth-quarter EPS guidance above estimates.

Teradata reported quarterly earnings of 72 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 54 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $416.000 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $406.228 million.

Teradata shares jumped 14.6% to $23.73 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

(NASDAQ:RIGL) gained 23.2% to $35.05 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates. Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) rose 13.5% to $214.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued second-quarter guidance above estimates.

Losers

(NASDAQ:CLOV) fell 15.5% to $2.97 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed third-quarter financial results. Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) dipped 11.6% to $30.30 in pre-market trading. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday provided feedback to uniQure regarding its investigational gene therapy for Huntington’s disease.

