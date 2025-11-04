Here's Why Ethereum Classic Tumbled Tuesday

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) is falling Tuesday afternoon, swept up in a market-wide crypto correction. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The sell-off was driven by a broader risk-off sentiment as investors took profits from recent rallies, a trend also seen in growth stocks like Palantir after the company on Monday beat Wall Street estimates and raised its full-year guidance. The strengthening U.S. Dollar Index, which broke above 100, added to the pressure on risk assets.

The crypto-specific catalyst was Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) sinking over 5% to $101,000, triggering a cascade of over $1 billion in liquidations. This directly impacted Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), which fell around 6% Tuesday afternoon following a near 8% drop Monday.

Ethereum Classic's decline is directly tied to this. As the original 2016 hard fork of Ethereum, Ethereum Classic’s price is highly correlated with it. When the market-leading Ethereum faces massive liquidations, the selling pressure and panic cascade to related, smaller-cap assets such as Ethereum Classic, which investors deem a riskier, higher-beta play on the same ecosystem.

