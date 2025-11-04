Royal Caribbean Stock Navigates Choppy Waters: What's Going On?

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) are trading lower Tuesday afternoon, falling in sympathy with competitor Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, which dropped after reporting third-quarter earnings. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: Norwegian posted third-quarter revenue of $2.5 billion. While up 5% year-over-year, this figure fell significantly short of the $3.02 billion analysts had forecasted.

The revenue miss from Norwegian appears to be sparking investor concern about broader consumer demand and spending trends for the entire sector, pulling down competitors like Royal Caribbean.

The sympathy sell-off adds to Royal Caribbean’s recent volatility. Last week, Royal Caribbean reported strong third-quarter results, beating profit expectations and raising its full-year EPS guidance.

Despite the strong bottom-liner results, the stock declined as its revenue of $5.1 billion came in just shy of Wall Street forecasts, and the company noted a 4.8% increase in net cruise costs. It’s worth noting that Royal Caribbean shares are holding up better than the other major cruise line stocks on Tuesday.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Despite Tuesday’s downturn, Benzinga Edge Rankings show a positive long-term price trend for the stock, contrasting with negative short and medium-term indicators.

RCL Price Action: Royal Caribbean shares were down 6.12% at $260.81 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

