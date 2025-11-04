Sarepta Stock Dumps: Pharma Bro Martin Shkreli Still Likes It

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) stock fell sharply Tuesday following disappointing results from a key clinical trial and ongoing concerns about its drug pipeline. However, "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli said he still likes the stock.

SRPT stock is crashing. See the real-time price action here.

Sarepta's Phase 3 ESSENCE study, which tested Amondys 45 and Vyondys 53 as treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, failed to meet its primary endpoint of showing clear benefit over placebo.

Read Next: Michael Burry Is Super-Bearish On Palantir — With 5 Million Puts

The trial failure intensified doubts about Sarepta's future in the DMD sector, and the stock fell dramatically on Tuesday, down more than 33% in midday trading.

Shkreli, ever the contrarian, jumped in with positivity as others were selling the stock.

"I still like SRPT. It’s been a hell of a year for them," he said in a post on X.

He's not kidding — it has been a hell of year for Sarepta.

Back in July, Sarepta announced the withdrawal of its Elevidys gene therapy following three patient deaths linked to acute liver failure.​

Sarepta's broader gene therapy and RNA drug pipeline is now under increased scrutiny by both regulators and investors due to the clinical and safety setbacks, eroding confidence in the company's future prospects.

Sarepta shares have now fallen more than 85% year-to-date.

SRPT Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Sarepta Therapeutics shares were down 33.7% at $16.21 at the time of publication Tuesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock