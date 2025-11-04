Apollo Stock Gains After Earnings Beat

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected adjusted earnings per share results.
What To Know: Apollo reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.17, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91. In addition, the company reported sales of $9.82 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion.
The company said fee-related earnings rose to $652 million and spread-related earnings reached $871 million, bringing total fee and spread-related earnings to a record $1.52 billion for the quarter. Apollo's total assets under management climbed to $908 billion, up 24% from the prior year, driven by $82 billion in inflows during the quarter and $219 billion over the last twelve months AGM Earnings Release 3Q’2025.
Apollo's CEO Marc Rowan said the results reflect "broad-based momentum across the business" and highlighted strong demand for private markets exposure as investors seek "greater access to private markets" and "excess return" in a changing global environment
APO Price Action: At the time of writing, Apollo shares are trading 6.78% higher at $132.35, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
