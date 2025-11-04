What's Behind The Tuesday Drop For BigBear.ai Stock?

Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI) are trading lower Tuesday morning, caught in a downdraft affecting the broader AI sector. The move is potentially in sympathy with sector leader Palantir Technologies Inc, which is selling off despite posting strong third-quarter results after Monday’s close.

What To Know: Despite Palantir reporting earnings and revenue that beat estimates, fueled by a 121% surge in U.S. commercial revenue, the stock is trading lower as investors potentially take profits amid concerns over its lofty valuation.

Adding to the sector’s bearish sentiment, a regulatory filing revealed Monday that Michael Burry’s Scion Asset Management has taken a massive bearish position against Palantir, purchasing five million put options.

The pullback for BBAI occurs despite recent positive company-specific news, including a new deployment of its veriScan biometric platform with U.S. Customs and Border Protection at Chicago O’Hare.

Investors are now turning their attention to BBAI’s own third-quarter earnings, set for release on Nov. 10, after the market closes. Wall Street estimates project a quarterly loss of 7 cents per share on revenue of $31.54 million. In August, analysts at HC Wainwright & Co. maintained a Buy rating on the stock while lowering their price target from $9 to $8.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, BBAI exhibits extremely high momentum with a score of 97.18, offset by a weak Growth score of 6.19.

BBAI Price Action: BigBear.ai shares were down 3.1% at $6.10 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

