Why Upwork Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 22%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter guidance above estimates. Also, the company raised its FY25 guidance above estimates.

Upwork reported quarterly earnings of 36 cents per share, which beat the Street estimate of 29 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $201.73 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $193.34 million.

Upwork shares jumped 22.2% to $19.10 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

PTL Ltd (NASDAQ:PTLE) gained 67.4% to $0.31 in pre-market trading after the company announced financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2025.

(NASDAQ:PTLE) gained 67.4% to $0.31 in pre-market trading after the company announced financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2025. MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:MSPR) rose 56.9% to $0.82 in pre-market trading after jumping 137% on Monday.

(NASDAQ:MSPR) rose 56.9% to $0.82 in pre-market trading after jumping 137% on Monday. Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) surged 49.2% to $6.13 in pre-market trading after the company announced late Monday it had entered a definitive agreement to be acquired and taken private.

(NASDAQ:DENN) surged 49.2% to $6.13 in pre-market trading after the company announced late Monday it had entered a definitive agreement to be acquired and taken private. Founder Group Ltd (NASDAQ:FGL) gained 29.4% to $0.53 in pre-market trading after gaining over 22% on Monday.

New Fortress Energy Inc (NASDAQ:NFE) surged 28.8% to $1.52 in pre-market trading after declining over 8% on Monday.

(NASDAQ:NFE) surged 28.8% to $1.52 in pre-market trading after declining over 8% on Monday. Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) gained 19.5% to $18.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter EPS and sales above expectations and raised FY2025 sales guidance.

(NASDAQ:TCMD) gained 19.5% to $18.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter EPS and sales above expectations and raised FY2025 sales guidance. SGHC Ltd (NYSE:SGHC) surged 18.8% to $12.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance.

(NYSE:SGHC) surged 18.8% to $12.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance. Kforce Inc (NYSE:KFRC) gained 12.3% to $27.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

(NYSE:KFRC) gained 12.3% to $27.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) rose 9.5% to $485.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued second-quarter guidance above estimates.

Losers

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) tumbled 38.7% to $14.98 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter financial results. Also, the company announced that its ESSENCE study did not achieve statistical significance on its primary endpoint.

(NASDAQ:SRPT) tumbled 38.7% to $14.98 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter financial results. Also, the company announced that its ESSENCE study did not achieve statistical significance on its primary endpoint. Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) declined 31.3% to $31.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 adjusted EPS and GAAP EPS guidance below estimates. Also, the company issued fourth-quarter adjusted EPS and GAAP EPS guidance below estimates

(NYSE:NSP) declined 31.3% to $31.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 adjusted EPS and GAAP EPS guidance below estimates. Also, the company issued fourth-quarter adjusted EPS and GAAP EPS guidance below estimates Forward Industries Inc (NASDAQ:FORD) fell 30.5% to $9.72 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ:FORD) fell 30.5% to $9.72 in pre-market trading. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) fell 28.1% to $3.02 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 guidance below estimates.

(NYSE:JELD) fell 28.1% to $3.02 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 guidance below estimates. Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) shares dipped 26.2% to $16.77 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter guidance below estimates.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (NYSE:AESI) dipped 17.8% to $10.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) fell 15.7% to $10.32 in pre-market trading after posting third-quarter results.

(NASDAQ:NVTS) fell 15.7% to $10.32 in pre-market trading after posting third-quarter results. Diginex Ltd (NASDAQ:DGNX) fell 15.5% to $20.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 13% on Monday.

(NASDAQ:DGNX) fell 15.5% to $20.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 13% on Monday. Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) dipped 11.6% to $30.30 in pre-market trading. uniQure shares fell 49% on Monday after the company announced that it believes that the FDA currently no longer agrees that data from the Phase I/II studies of AMT-130 in comparison to an external control may be adequate to provide the primary evidence in support of a BLA submission.

(NASDAQ:QURE) dipped 11.6% to $30.30 in pre-market trading. uniQure shares fell 49% on Monday after the company announced that it believes that the FDA currently no longer agrees that data from the Phase I/II studies of AMT-130 in comparison to an external control may be adequate to provide the primary evidence in support of a BLA submission. Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) fell 10.5% to $5.30 in pre-market trading.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock