TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) on Tuesday signed a 10-year deal to supply 610 GWh of renewable power to Data4’s data-center sites in Spain, with deliveries set to begin in January 2026.

The energy will come from 30 MW of new wind and solar projects in Spain and will offer Clean Firm Power, ensuring a reliable and consistent renewable supply for Data4’s operations.

With this agreement, TotalEnergies reinforces its role as a key partner for global industrial clients seeking to decarbonize their energy use.

Also Read: TotalEnergies Wins Big In Saudi Arabia With 400 MW Solar Power Deal

The partnership with TotalEnergies underscores Data4’s commitment to sourcing 100% renewable energy across all its operations.

Notably, Data4, which is now active in six countries, plans to invest nearly 2 billion euros by 2030 to expand its Spanish campuses.

Management Commentary

Sophie Chevalier, Senior Vice President Flexible Power & Integration at TotalEnergies said, “These solutions are based on our integrated power portfolio, combining both renewable and flexible assets, and contribute to achieving our target of 12% profitability in the power sector.”

Recent Earnings Release

Last week, the French energy giant posted adjusted earnings of $1.77 per share, missing the $1.81 consensus estimate. Revenue for the quarter came in at $48.69 billion, also below expectations of $54.93 billion.

For the fourth quarter of the year, the company expects hydrocarbon production to grow around 4% year-over-year and remain within the 2.525-2.575 Mboe/d range.

Price Action: TTE shares were trading lower by 1.82% to $60.45 premarket at last check Tuesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo via Shutterstock