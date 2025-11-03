What's Going On With Nio Stock Monday?

Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE:NIO) stock is trading marginally higher Monday afternoon after the company reported its strongest delivery month on record for October. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The Chinese EV maker announced it delivered 40,397 vehicles in October, a significant 92.6% increase year-over-year. This surge was bolstered by the company’s multi-brand strategy.

Deliveries consisted of 17,143 vehicles from its premium NIO brand, 17,342 from the family-oriented ONVO brand, and 5,912 from its small high-end FIREFLY brand.

Nio highlighted the strong momentum of its ONVO L90 SUV, which achieved monthly deliveries exceeding 10,000 units for the third consecutive month since its launch.

Year-to-date, Nio has delivered 241,618 vehicles, marking a 41.9% increase compared to the same period last year. The company’s cumulative deliveries reached 913,182 vehicles as of Oct. 31.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge stock rankings, the stock boasts a strong Momentum score of 87.46.

NIO Price Action: Nio shares were up 2.98% at $7.46 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

