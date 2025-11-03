SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Monday unveiled Tela, an agentic AI assistant designed to transform workflows and improve operational efficiency across the upstream energy sector.

Agentic AI: Beyond Automation

Tela uses agentic artificial intelligence to go beyond automation, proactively collaborating with users to optimize processes and enhance business outcomes, the company said.

The assistant will be integrated into SLB’s suite of applications and platforms, allowing users to interact via a conversational interface.

SLB stated that this integration, as a proactive collaborator, aims to enhance workforce productivity and enable efficiency at scale.

How Tela Works: Observe, Plan, Act, and Learn

Tela operates on a five-step AI loop: observe, plan, generate, act, and learn, enabling it to collaborate with humans, adapt to new data, deliver faster and smarter decisions in areas like well log analysis, drilling prediction, and equipment optimization.

Powered by SLB’s Lumi data and AI platform, Tela uses agentic AI, combining LLMs and DFMs to interpret energy-specific data, generate insights, and adapt workflows in real time.

Lumi’s framework also allows customers to create and customize Tela agents to meet their operational needs.

Executive Commentary on Digital Convergence

Rakesh Jaggi, president of SLB’s Digital and Integration division, stated, “Tela doesn’t just automate tasks — it can understand goals, make decisions, and take action. It’s the convergence of 100 years of domain science and cutting-edge digital technology, amplifying human ingenuity and redefining how work gets done.”

Tela is integrated across SLB’s software and platforms and can be deployed either in the cloud or on-premises.

Price Action: SLB shares were trading higher by 3.27% to $37.24 at last check Monday.

