What's Going On With CrowdStrike Stock?

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) shares are rising on Monday. The cybersecurity company announced several pivotal strategic developments.

CRWD is reaching significant price levels. Check the fundamentals here.

What To Know: CrowdStrike unveiled the launch of its third annual Cybersecurity Startup Accelerator in partnership with Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) Web Services and NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) through its Inception program. The initiative is growing worldwide, providing mentorship, technical support, potential funding opportunities and market guidance to early-stage cybersecurity startups working on AI-based cloud security solutions.

Applications for the program remain open through Nov. 15, with the eight-week accelerator scheduled to run from Jan. 5, 2026 to March 3, 2026. Startups taking part will receive guidance from all three partner companies, connect with leading cybersecurity investors and experts and gain visibility across their networks and marketplaces.

The accelerator has graduated 59 startups to date, which have collectively secured over $730 million in funding following their participation and completed multiple acquisitions. Notable alumni include Onum, which CrowdStrike acquired, along with Remedio and Terra Security, both of which secured accelerated funding rounds after completing the program.

Separately, Ernst & Young's U.S. branch has chosen CrowdStrike's Falcon Next-Gen SIEM platform to support its global cybersecurity services. According to chief business officer Daniel Bernard, the partnership helps overcome the challenges of outdated security systems that cannot keep up with today's threats and growing data.

The partnership enables EY to support clients in moving from legacy security systems to CrowdStrike's platform, which combines real-time threat intelligence with AI-driven automation. EY's managed services operate across 160 countries, providing round-the-clock security checks and quick threat responses.

“With EY US as the first mover in building our cyber managed services on Falcon Next-Gen SIEM, we see this as more than a technology upgrade – it’s a strategic move to embrace AI security operations,” said Tapan Shah, EY Global and Americas Cybersecurity Managed Services Leader.

CRWD Analysis: CrowdStrike stock is trading near its 52-week high of $553.90, reflecting strong bullish sentiment as it approaches this critical resistance level. With a year-to-date performance of 59.0%, CrowdStrike has demonstrated robust growth, indicating strong investor confidence in its business model and market position.

CrowdStrike is trading approximately 16.2% above its 50-day moving average of $475.39 and approximately 26.4% above its 200-day moving average of $436.76. This positioning suggests a strong upward trend, although the relative strength index (RSI) at 67.72 indicates that the stock is nearing overbought territory, which could lead to increased volatility if profit-taking occurs

CRWD Price Action: CrowdStrike shares were up 1.73% at $552.39 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Bluestork/Shutterstock