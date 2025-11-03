Lucid Stock Is Sliding Monday: What's Going On?

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) is trading lower Monday afternoon as shares pull back from momentum following strategic announcements last week. The EV maker recently unveiled two major partnerships, signaling a deep push into autonomous driving.

LCID is taking a hit from negative sentiment. View the charts here.

What To Know: Last week, Lucid partnered with Nvidia to integrate the DRIVE AGX Thor platform, which will accelerate its path to delivering Level 4 autonomous vehicles.

Following the autonomous initiative update, the company announced a major collaboration with Uber and Nuro to develop a next-generation autonomous robotaxi service. The first robotaxis are expected to be available on the Uber app in 2026.

The autonomous news flow comes just before Lucid reports its third-quarter earnings, which are scheduled for Wednesday after the market close. Analysts are forecasting a quarterly loss of $2.26 per share and revenue of $352.62 million.

Recent analyst ratings have shown increased optimism. In September, Cantor Fitzgerald maintained a Buy rating while raising its price target to $26, and Morgan Stanley increased its target to $30, suggesting confidence in the company’s long-term vision.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: A key statistic from Benzinga Edge Rankings highlights Monday’s move lower, showing Lucid with a weak Momentum score of 10.90.

LCID Price Action: Lucid Group shares were down 6.14% at $16.66 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Also: Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Dow Jones Futures Rise After Stellar October Gains

How To Buy LCID Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share – or fractional share – of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in Lucid Group’s case, it is in the Consumer Discretionary sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

Image: Shutterstock