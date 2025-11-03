Oklo Stock Is Sliding Monday: What's Going On?

Oklo Inc (NYSE:OKLO) shares are trading lower Monday morning, continuing a volatile trend despite a lack of company-specific news for the session. The decline extends a pullback from late last week, as investors continue to weigh the nuclear startup’s high valuation against its pre-revenue status.

What To Know: The stock has seen significant turbulence, initially surging last week on sector-wide optimism following an $80 billion deal between Cameco and the Trump administration to build new nuclear reactors. That rally quickly faded as investors re-evaluated Oklo’s “fundamental risks.”

Pressure on the stock was amplified last week when Oklo filed a Form S-3 shelf registration, giving it the flexibility to sell up to $3.5 billion in securities to fund future operations.

Investors are now focused on the company’s upcoming quarterly earnings report, scheduled for after the bell on Nov. 11. Analysts are forecasting a loss of 13 cents per share.

Wall Street remains mixed on the stock’s outlook, with recent ratings including downgrades to Neutral from BofA Securities and Seaport Global, alongside new Buy and Overweight initiations from Canaccord Genuity and Barclays.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Despite the recent pullback, Benzinga Edge rankings show the stock has a very high Momentum score of 99.29.

OKLO Price Action: Oklo shares were down 6.99% at $123.49 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

