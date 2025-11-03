Man interacting with a holographic touchscreen interface in red color.
The Next Big Short Squeeze? Datavault AI's Army Says It's Coming For Wolfpack

Datavault AI's (NASDAQ:DVLT) week went from wreck to rebellion. After Wolfpack Research released a scathing short report accusing the blockchain-and-AI firm of hype and manipulation, shares cratered nearly 20%. But by Monday morning, a counterforce had mobilized — retail traders on Reddit vowing to turn the selloff into a short squeeze.

The Wolfpack-Triggered Short War That Backfired

Wolfpack's report hit late Friday, alleging that Datavault's lofty claims — from its $150 million investment to its IBM (NYSE:IBM) partnership and carbon credit ventures — were built on shaky ground. The firm disclosed a short position, hoping to profit as panic spread.

But Datavault's response came faster than most expected: within hours, the company called the report "false and misleading" and said it would sue Wolfpack for "defamatory manipulation."

That after-hours statement flipped the script. As Wolfpack doubled down on X, traders on Reddit in r/DVLT and r/WallStreetBets began sharing screenshots and battle cries, accusing Wolfpack of running a "FUD" campaign and pledging to "crush the shorts" at Monday's open.

The DVLT Squeeze Setup

The setup has all the hallmarks of a short-squeeze classic: around 7% of the float shorted, heavy off-exchange short volume near 20%, and a premarket bounce of more than 10%. The parallels to previous Wolfpack shorts — like Applied Digital Corp (NASDAQ:APLD) and Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD), both of which rallied after similar reports — are fueling the belief that history could repeat.

If Datavault's response holds and buyers push volume, Monday could test just how quickly a small-cap AI stock can swing from target to trophy.

Why It Matters

Whether DVLT becomes the next meme miracle or just another short-term squeeze, one thing's clear — in 2025's market, AI hype and retail fury remain an explosive mix.

For traders, this isn't just a stock story — it's another front in the war between research firms and retail resistance.

