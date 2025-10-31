Moderna (MRNA) Stock Is Trading Lower Friday: What's Going On?

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares are trading lower on Friday afternoon, giving back a portion of the gains seen on Thursday. Here’s what investors need to know.

MRNA shares are retreating from recent levels. Check the analyst take here.

What To Know: The stock spiked on Thursday following unconfirmed reports from STAT that suggested the company had been in discussions with at least one large drugmaker regarding a potential acquisition.

The optimism from the rumor appears to have been tempered by the company’s recent clinical and financial outlook. On Oct. 23, Moderna announced it was stopping its Phase 3 trial for its cytomegalovirus vaccine, mRNA-1647, after it failed to meet its primary efficacy endpoint.

The news prompted several analyst actions, including UBS maintaining a Buy but slashing its price target from $70 to $40, and JPMorgan maintaining an Underweight rating with a target cut to $25.

Investors are now looking ahead to the company’s earnings report on Nov. 6. Current estimates project a quarterly loss of $2.17 per share on revenue of $865.96 million.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge rankings, the stock has a Momentum score of 12.67 and shows positive short and medium-term price trends, though its long-term trend remains negative.

MRNA Price Action: Moderna shares were down 3.75% at $27.09 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

