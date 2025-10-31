Why Is Twilio Stock Up Today?

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NASDAQ:TWLO) are trading higher Friday after the company reported third-quarter earnings.

TWLO is surging to new heights today. Follow the breaking news here.

What To Know: Twilio reported better than expected results and issued fourth quarter guidance above analyst expectations. It brought in $1.3 billion in revenue, a new quarterly record, beating estimates of $1.25 billion.

Shares were up around 20% following the news, according to Benzinga Pro.

For fiscal year 2025, Twilio is raising its revenue growth range to 12.4% to 12.6%, compared with 10% to 11% previously, and its organic revenue growth range to 11.3% to 11.5% year-over-year, compared with 9% to 10% previously.



"We saw broad-based strength across customer segments, ranging from startups to enterprises to ISVs, that continue to choose Twilio to power their customer engagement,” said Khozema Shipchandler, CEO of Twilio. “Our team is looking to finish the year off strong by helping our customers build relationships that grow stronger and more meaningful with every engagement."

Analyst Changes: Following the company's quarterly results, several analysts lifted price targets.

JP Morgan analyst Mark Murphy maintained an Overweight and raised the price target from $140 to $145.

Piper Sandler analyst James Fish maintained an Overweight and raised the price target from $144 to $145.

Keybanc analyst Jackson Ader maintains an Overweight and raised the price target from $146 to $156.

Rosenblatt analyst Catharine Trebnick maintained a Buy and a $140 price target.

TWLO Analysis: Twilio is trading approximately 28% above its 50-day moving average of $106.63 and about 21.7% above its 200-day moving average of $112.17. This positioning indicates a strong bullish trend, suggesting that the stock has gained substantial traction in recent trading sessions. The relative strength index (RSI) sits at 57.35, signaling a neutral stance that leaves room for further upward movement without being overbought.

As the stock approaches its 52-week high of $151.94, it faces psychological resistance at this level, which could act as a barrier to further gains. The absence of calculated support levels suggests that the 50-day moving average may serve as a key support point, providing a cushion should the price experience any pullbacks.

TWLO Price Action: Twilio shares were up 21.14% at $136.72 at the time of publication on Friday. according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Image: Shutterstock