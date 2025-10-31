Verizon Stock Is Rising Friday: What's Going On?

Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) shares are trading higher Friday afternoon following this week’s release of stronger-than-expected third-quarter 2025 results and the unveiling of a new strategic plan.

What To Know: On Wednesday, the telecom giant reported adjusted earnings of $1.21 per share, beating the $1.19 analyst consensus and the $1.20 Street estimate. Total operating revenue for the quarter was $33.8 billion, also topping the $33.6 billion consensus expectation.

Investors were encouraged by “better than feared” subscriber metrics. The company added a total of 44,000 wireless retail postpaid phone customers, handily beating consensus forecasts of 28,000. This was driven by 51,000 net additions in its Business segment, which offset a loss of 7,000 in the Consumer segment. Broadband also showed strength, adding 306,000 new customers.

The report was the first under new CEO Dan Schulman, who outlined a “bold” plan to “aggressively transform” the company’s culture and cost structure, aiming to make Verizon “simpler, leaner and more agile”. The company reaffirmed its full-year 2025 financial guidance.

VZ Price Action: Verizon Communications shares were up 2.11% at $39.79 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

