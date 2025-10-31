Getty Images Stock Rises On Perplexity AI Licensing Deal

Getty Images Holdings Inc (NYSE:GETY) shares are trading higher on Friday following a multi-year licensing deal with Perplexity AI, allowing its content to appear across Perplexity's search and discovery platforms.

What Happened: Getty Images — a worldwide platform for creating and licensing visual media — and Perplexity announced a global multi-year licensing agreement covering display of images from Getty Images across Perplexity’s AI-powered search and discovery tools. Perplexity also plans to improve how images are shown by adding proper credits and source links to help educate users how to use licensed content legally.

“Attribution and accuracy are fundamental to how people should understand the world in an age of AI,” added Jessica Chan, head of content and publisher partnerships at Perplexity. “Getty Images shares our belief that the future of AI-powered discovery requires respecting the creators behind the content.”

GETY Price Action: Getty shares are up 1.74% at $2.04 at the time of publication on Friday — according to Benzinga Pro — marking one of the stock’s bigger single-day moves. Today, it has swung between a high of $3.21 and a low of $2.06. Volume is hitting 111.5 million shares. The stock is sitting 53.4% below its 52-week high, as the 50-day moving average crosses above the 200-day.

