Apple Shares Are Trading Lower Friday: What's Going On?

Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPL) shares were volatile on Friday after the company reported fourth quarter fiscal results above estimates. Also, multiple firms raised their respective price targets on the stock.

What To Know: Apple reported earnings per share of $1.85, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76. In addition, the company reported sales of $102.46 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $102.17 billion.

The company said total revenue rose 8% year-over-year, led by record iPhone and Services performance. iPhone sales reached $49 billion, up from $46.2 billion a year ago, while Services revenue climbed to an all-time high of $28.75 billion from $24.97 billion last year.

CEO Tim Cook said Apple was "thrilled to launch our best iPhone lineup ever," highlighting the iPhone 17 series, AirPods Pro 3, and the new Apple Watch lineup. CFO Kevan Parekh said the results capped a record fiscal year, with revenue reaching $416 billion and double-digit EPS growth.

Analyst Changes: Following the earnings report, multiple analysts issued price target updates.

DA Davidson analyst Gil Luria maintained a Neutral rating on Apple and raised the price target from $250 to $270.

maintained a Neutral rating on Apple and raised the price target from $250 to $270. Evercore ISI Group analyst Amit Daryanani maintained an Outperform rating on Apple and raised the price target from $290 to $300.

maintained an Outperform rating on Apple and raised the price target from $290 to $300. Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett maintained a Neutral rating on Apple and raised the price target from $241 to $250.

maintained a Neutral rating on Apple and raised the price target from $241 to $250. Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring maintained an Overweight rating on Apple and raised the price target from $298 to $305.

maintained an Overweight rating on Apple and raised the price target from $298 to $305. B of A Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan maintained a Buy rating on Apple and raised the price target from $320 to $325.

AAPL Price Action: At the time of writing, Apple shares were roughly flat at $272.42, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

