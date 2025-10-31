Plug Power Stock Grapples With Dilution Fears Amid Major Expansion Deals

Shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) have declined 15% over the past week, as investor concerns over shareholder dilution overshadowed operational wins. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The stock’s recent downturn was primarily triggered by the announcement of a warrant inducement agreement aimed at raising $370 million, which sparked fears of a devalued share price.

Despite the market’s reaction, Plug Power revealed an expansion of its partnership with Allied Biofuels. The company signed a binding agreement to supply up to 2 gigawatts (GW) of its GenEco PEM electrolyzers for a large-scale electro-sustainable aviation fuel project in Uzbekistan. This new deal, combined with a prior 3 GW agreement in Australia, brings Plug’s total contracted supply with Allied partners to 5 GW.

While the immediate impact of the capital raise has pressured the stock, these multi-gigawatt deals highlight Plug’s growing global footprint and central role in the burgeoning green hydrogen and sustainable fuels market, creating a disconnect between near-term financial strategy and long-term operational updates.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, the stock exhibits an exceptionally high Momentum score of 94.70, which contrasts sharply with its low Growth score of 15.22.

PLUG Price Action: Plug Power shares were down 1.9% at $2.60 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

