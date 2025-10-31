A Death Cross usually sounds like trouble — but when it shows up on Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE:BRK) (NYSE:BRK) chart, investors should think twice before panicking.

The pattern, which forms when a stock's 50-day moving average dips below its 200-day, just reappeared for Berkshire's Class B shares — the first since August 2025, when the same signal marked the exact bottom before a rally.

Lagging The Market, But Not Out

Berkshire's B shares have gained just +6% over the past year, trailing the S&P 500's +19% surge — the widest gap of underperformance this year. The drag began after Buffett's May announcement that he would step down as CEO at the end of 2025, sending shares down nearly 15% to an August low of $459.

Since then, the stock has quietly climbed 7.2%, suggesting some investors are already betting that the worst is over.

Fear, Meet Opportunity

Buffett's famous mantra, "Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful," could apply perfectly here. The Death Cross may look grim, but it often reflects past weakness rather than future decline.

With Berkshire's record cash pile, resilient operating businesses, and a portfolio anchored by Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), the setup looks more like a contrarian opportunity than a warning.

Berkshire may have lost ground to the AI-fueled S&P 500, but technically speaking, it's entering the same zone that preceded its last rebound. The Death Cross might sound bearish, yet for Buffett watchers, it could be the moment to lean in — not bow out.

