Royal Caribbean (RCL) Stock Is Down 10% This Week: What's Going On?

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) are down over 10% in the past five days, following the release of its third-quarter earnings report on Tuesday. Despite beating profit expectations and raising its full-year guidance, investors reacted cautiously to a slight revenue miss and concerns over rising costs.

What To Know: The cruise operator posted strong third-quarter results, with an adjusted earnings per share of $5.75, surpassing analyst estimates. The company saw a 7% increase in guests, achieving a high load factor of 112%. In a show of confidence, Royal Caribbean raised its full-year adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $15.58 to $15.63.

However, revenue of $5.1 billion came in just shy of Wall Street forecasts. The stock’s decline was attributed to this revenue miss, coupled with a cautious outlook and a 4.8% increase in net cruise costs.

Looking ahead, the company announced a new destination, the Royal Beach Club in Santorini, set to open in 2026. Despite the stock’s dip, major Wall Street firms like Citigroup and JP Morgan have maintained their Buy and Overweight ratings on the company.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Reflecting this mixed investor sentiment, Benzinga Edge price trend analysis indicates a negative outlook in the short and medium term, yet signals a positive trend for the long term.

RCL Price Action: Royal Caribbean Gr shares were roughly flat at $284.87 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

