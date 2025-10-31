Roku Express, TV box device with streaming service in Brazil and infrared remote control - with HBO Max icon
October 31, 2025 8:09 AM 2 min read

Roku, SPS Commerce, Newell Brands And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stock futures were mostly higher this morning, with the Nasdaq futures gaining more than 1% on Friday.

Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) fell sharply in pre-market trading following third-quarter results.

Roku reported third-quarter net revenue of $1.211 billion, up 14% year-over-year. The revenue total beat a Street consensus estimate of $1.206 billon, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported third-quarter platform revenue of $1.06 billion, up 17% year-over-year and devices revenue of $146.0 million, down 5% year-over-year.

Roku shares dipped 5% to $94.99 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • SPS Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:SPSC) shares dipped 32.1% to $70.57 in pre-market trading fter the company reported mixed third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter guidance below estimates. Also, the company cut its FY25 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) fell 16.4% to $13.74 in pre-market trading as the company announced the pricing of public offering.
  • Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) fell 16.1% to $13.02 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results and cut its FY25 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Savers Value Village Inc (NYSE:SVV) dipped 15% to $11.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results and cut its FY25 GAAP EPS guidance below estimates. Also, the company narrowed its FY25 guidance.
  • GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) fell 14.1% to $9.50 in pre-market trading following second-quarter results.
  • Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ:NWL) dipped 13.1% to $4.10 in pre-market trading as the company posted downbeat third-quarter results and lowered FY25 guidance.
  • DexCom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) fell 12.1% to $59.97 in pre-market trading after the company announced third-quarter results.
  • Site Centers Corp (NYSE:SITC) declined 11.2% to $7.44 in pre-market trading. SITE Centers will release third-quarter earnings on Wednesday, Nov. 5.
  • Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) fell 7.6% to $75.88 in pre-market trading.
  • Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) declined 7.5% to $68.77 in pre-market trading.
  • Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) fell 6.3% to $33.52 in pre-market trading  after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 sales guidance below estimates.

Photo via Shutterstock

