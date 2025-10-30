What's Going On With The Uptick In Core Scientific Stock?

Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:CORZ) shares are moving upward on Thursday. The company announced that it has terminated its merger agreement with CoreWeave Inc (NASDAQ:CRWV) .

What To Know: On Oct. 30, 2025, Core Scientific terminated the merger agreement with CoreWeave, effective immediately. The digital company that runs data centers and mines cryptocurrency previously announced that at a special meeting of Core Scientific stockholders, the Company did not receive the votes necessary to approve the previously announced merger deal with CoreWeave.

The company will stay publicly traded, with its shares continuing to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol CORZ.

CORZ Analysis

The stock is trading about 26.9% above its 50-day average and 68% above its 200-day average, showing strong upward momentum. This suggests investors are buying in, though the RSI at 67.98 indicates it's not yet in overbought territory.

The stock has a support level at $18.27, which could help steady it if prices dip. With no clear resistance ahead, traders are eyeing the 52-week high of $22.12 as the next big hurdle — and breaking past it could lead to more gains.

Core Scientific, valued at $6.44 billion, is one of the bigger names in its space and stands to benefit from current market trends. Its recent price movement shows investors are feeling confident, and all eyes are on whether that momentum can hold.

The current setup suggests that a breakout above the 52-week high could lead to increased buying pressure, while a drop below the support level of $18.27 might prompt caution among investors. Traders should keep a close eye on these levels as they could dictate the stock’s short-term trajectory.

CORZ Price Action: Core shares were up 0.79% at $20.94 at the time of publication on Thursday, per Benzinga Pro. The stock is approaching its 52-week high of $22.12, reflecting strong momentum as it continues to gain traction in the market. With a year-to-date performance of 47.0%, the stock has demonstrated robust growth, appealing to investors looking for upward trends.

