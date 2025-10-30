Spaceship takes off into the night sky on a mission. Elements of this image furnished by NASA
October 30, 2025 2:12 PM 2 min read

Small Cap Stock Rockets: Top 10 IWM Holdings' Eye-Popping Rally

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
The past six months have marked an explosive rally for the top holdings of the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE:IWM), with all of the top 10 holdings posting triple-digit gains and capturing retail investors' attention.

IWM Top Holdings Rally

Bloom Energy Corp. (NYSE:BE) is the top holding in the IWM and provides solid oxide fuel cells for distributed electricity and green hydrogen production. 

Bloom Energy stock has soared more than 615% since April, as breakthrough commercial wins and record quarterly revenues put the company in the spotlight for sustainable infrastructure and other growth-focused investors.​

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO) specializes in high-speed connectivity for data centers through active electrical cables and next-gen optical DSPs. Its share price surged by nearly 300% in the period, fueled by massive demand from hyperscalers investing in AI infrastructure.

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ), a leader in quantum computing, has seen its shares rocket by more than 120% over the last six months as commercialization and enthusiasm for quantum advantage grow. 

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has built solid gains on tech industry tailwinds with its stock rising 114% since April. 

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) is developing advanced nuclear power plants for AI data centers. The super-hot sector has driven gains of nearly 500% in Oklo stock over the past six months. 

The rest of the IWM's top 10 holdings have also enjoyed incredible momentum over the past six months. 

  • Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) – up 164%
  • Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) – up more than 140%
  • Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) – up 367% 
  • AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) – up more than 140%
  • Sterling Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) – up more than 150% since April 

The top 10 IWM holdings show that small-cap disruptors are no longer just speculative plays—they have become retail-investor favorites and vital growth engines for portfolios. 

