What's Going On With Bloom Energy Stock Thursday?

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) shares are trading marginally lower Thursday morning after the company announced a proposed $1.75 billion convertible senior notes offering due 2030.

The capital raise comes just two days after a blockbuster third-quarter earnings report sent the stock skyrocketing to an all-time high. The company’s stock soared following a blockbuster third-quarter earnings report that exceeded analyst expectations.

What Else: The rally was fueled by strong demand from data center developers and key partnerships with major players like Oracle and Brookfield Asset Management. Bloom reported third-quarter revenue of over $519 million, a 57.1% increase year-over-year, and adjusted earnings of 15 cents per share, beating estimates of 9 cents.

The strong performance led to a wave of analyst upgrades. JPMorgan raised its price target to $129, Susquehanna increased its target to $157, and BTIG raised its target to $145.

The company’s long-term forecast remains positive, with expected fiscal 2025 revenue of about $1.88 billion and fiscal 2026 revenue of roughly $2.32 billion.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Supporting its recent performance, Benzinga Edge stock rankings highlight the company’s exceptional strength, assigning it a Momentum score of 99.75 and a Growth score of 98.34.

BE Price Action: Bloom Energy shares were down 2.11% at $130.98 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

