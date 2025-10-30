Cardinal Health Posts Upbeat Q1 Results, Joins Guardant Health, Glaukos, C.H. Robinson And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 200 points on Thursday.

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) rose sharply during Thursday's session after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates.

Cardinal Health reported quarterly earnings of $2.55 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.18 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $64.009 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $59.197 billion.

Cardinal Health shares jumped 17.5% to $193.26 on Thursday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Guardant Health, Inc . (NASDAQ:GH) shares jumped 29.3% to $93.45 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc . (NYSE:EBS) gained 29% to $12.11 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance.

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) surged 28.7% to $99.20 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc . (NASDAQ:CHRW) shares rose 21.3% to $156.66 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter adjusted EPS results.

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) gained 21.1% to $16.93 after the company reported first-quarter results above estimates and issued second-quarter guidance above expectations.

Perimeter Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:PRM) rose 21% to $25.96 following upbeat earnings.

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) gained 21% to $57.71 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter guidance above estimates.

Metsera, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSR) rose 20.9% to $63.15 after Novo Nordisk confirmed it submitted an unsolicited proposal to acquire the company.

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) gained 20% to $26.00.

Bausch Health Companies Inc . (NYSE:BHC) rose 15% to $6.79 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance.

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) gained 11.8% to $186.35 after the company raised its FY2025 global ARIKAYCE sales guidance.

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) rose 11.3% to $138.82 following strong quarterly earnings.

WESCO International, Inc . (NYSE:WCC) rose 10% to $251.41 after posting upbeat quarterly results.

Calix, Inc . (NYSE:CALX) gained 9.3% to $68.00 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued current-quarter guidance above estimates.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) shares rose 8.1% to $17.02 after the company reported quarterly results above estimates.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc . (NYSE:HII) gained 7.3% to $320.12 after the company reported third-quarter results above estimates.

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) jumped 7.2% to $19.31 following upbeat quarterly earnings.

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) gained 6.4% to $57.83 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and announced a $1.5 billion accelerated share buyback transaction.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) rose 5.2% to $289.57 following upbeat quarterly results.

