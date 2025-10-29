Stride (LRN) Stock Is Facing Heavy Selling Pressure: What's Happening?

Stride Inc (NYSE:LRN) shares are trading lower Wednesday after the company issued second-quarter revenue guidance below analyst expectations.

What Happened: Stride announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 that topped expectations, but weaker guidance is weighing on shares on Wednesday.

Stride guided for second-quarter fiscal 2026 revenue between $620 million and $640 million, versus analyst estimates of $647.76 million. The company also issued full-year fiscal 2026 revenue guidance of $2.48 billion to $2.56 billion, versus the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion.

The disappointing outlook comes after Stride reported first-quarter revenue of $620.9 million, beating analyst estimates of $613.79 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company also posted adjusted earnings per share of $1.52, compared to the estimate of $1.13.

Following the report, BMO Capital analyst Jeffrey Silber downgraded Stride from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered the price target from $164 to $108, which appears to be adding to the selling pressure on Wednesday.

LRN Price Action: Stride shares are having a rough day, down 51.12% at $75.04 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro. The stock has traded between $86.97 and $73.81 on Wednesday with 19.6 million shares changing hands. Stride is currently trading about 50% below its 50-day moving average.

