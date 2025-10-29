Infosys Ltd. (NYSE:INFY) has partnered with the United Kingdom’s Metro Bank and Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to modernize the bank’s finance systems.

The initiative will replace Metro Bank’s legacy infrastructure with a cloud-based platform powered by Workday’s financial management tools, enabling faster decision-making and improved operational efficiency.

The collaboration will implement Workday Financial Management, Workday Accounting Center, Workday Spend Management, and Workday Prism Analytics to streamline operations, centralize data, and enhance governance.

Daniel Pell, Vice President and Country Leader for Workday UK and Ireland, said the partnership demonstrates how cloud technology can help banks adapt to the rapid changes in the financial industry. He said Metro Bank’s decision to modernize its systems reflects a commitment to “simplify complexity, unlock insight and empower their people.”

Marc Page, Metro Bank’s Chief Financial Officer, said the partnership will help unify core finance functions and simplify daily operations. “This collaboration with Infosys and Workday will help to unify our core finance operations, providing colleagues with self-service tools and simplifying daily operations,” he said. The effort supports the bank’s long-term digital growth strategy.

The announcement follows a recent $1.6 billion healthcare deal in the United Kingdom, expanding Infosys’ footprint in large-scale digital transformation programs.

Price Action: INFY shares were trading higher by 0.68% to $17.01 at last check Wednesday. WDAY was down 2.31%.

Photo by Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock