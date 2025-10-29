Bloom Energy Stock Hits All-Time High: What's Going On?

Shares of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) hit new highs Wednesday, jumping over 20% after the company delivered a blockbuster third-quarter earnings report.

What To Know: The clean energy firm announced third-quarter revenue of $519.05 million, handily beating analyst estimates of $424.98 million and representing a 57.1% increase year-over-year. Bloom also reported adjusted earnings of 15 cents per share, beating expectations of 9 cents per share.

CEO KR Sridhar cited “powerful tailwinds” for the strong performance, including surging electricity demand driven by artificial intelligence and key strategic partnerships with companies like Oracle and Brookfield Asset Management. The company ended the quarter with a strong cash position of approximately $595 million.

Following the report, several Wall Street firms reiterated positive outlooks while significantly raising price targets.

JPMorgan maintained its Overweight rating, raising its price target from $90 to $129.

maintained its Overweight rating, raising its price target from $90 to $129. Susquehanna maintained its Positive rating, lifting its target from $105 to $157.

maintained its Positive rating, lifting its target from $105 to $157. BTIG maintained a Buy rating, increasing its target from $80 to $145.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Reflecting its powerful surge, Bloom Energy also scores an exceptional 99.62 for Momentum according to Benzinga Edge Rankings.

BE Price Action: Bloom Energy shares were up 21.77% at $137.95 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock is making new all-time highs on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

