This Is Why Supermicro Stock Is Up Today

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) are trading higher Wednesday after the cloud computing company announced Supermicro announced the creation of a federal subsidiary called Super Micro Federal LLC, which will accelerate its expansion into the federal market.

SMCI shares are advancing steadily. Get the market research here.

What To Know: The new entity will work on energy solutions that are developed, constructed, validated and manufactured in the USA to meet the evolving needs of American government agencies.

Supermicro said it intends to deepen its commitment to domestic manufacturing and supply chain, which will result in faster time-to-market and time-to-online for the federal government. Supermicro’s Data Center Building Block Solutions will enable rapid customization and deployment of AI-ready systems.

The company’s stock rose just above opening price and was last trading around $53.75, according to Benzinga Pro.

“Supermicro is committed to supporting the U.S. federal government in powering its next generation of technical initiatives,” said Charles Liang, CEO of Supermicro.

SMCI Analysis: Supermicro is trading approximately 12.9% above its 50-day moving average of $47.76 and about 25.5% above its 200-day moving average of $42.94. The stock’s relative strength index (RSI) stands at 52.79, signaling a neutral momentum that suggests potential for further upside without being overbought.

In terms of support and resistance levels, the calculated support is at $52.56, which aligns closely with the recent price action, while resistance is identified at $56.60. A breakout above this resistance level could pave the way for a test of the 52-week high, potentially attracting more bullish sentiment.

Positioned within a market cap of $31.12 billion, Supermicro is a mid-sized player compared to its peers like Nvidia and AMD, which have market caps of $4.89 trillion and $418.71 billion, respectively. This relative positioning may provide SMCI with opportunities for growth as it continues to capture market share in the competitive tech landscape.

SMCI Price Action: Shares were up 2.41% at $53.60 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.The stock is trading within its 52-week range of $17.25 to $66.43.

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Image: Shutterstock