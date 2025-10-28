What's Going On With Churchill Capital Corp X (CCCX) Stock Today?

Churchill Capital Corp X (NASDAQ:CCCX) shares are trading lower Tuesday. The decline comes despite positive developments for Infleqtion, the quantum technology company set to go public through a SPAC merger with Churchill.

What’s To Know: Infleqtion announced on Tuesday that it successfully completed a trial with the Royal Navy and MSubs, marking the first-ever deployment of a quantum optical atomic clock on an underwater autonomous vehicle. The trial integrated Infleqtion’s Tiqker optical atomic clock into the Royal Navy’s Excalibur testbed submarine, showing accurate timing that's crucial for navigation when GPS isn't available.

Infleqtion said it was the first external technology partner invited to participate in the program, reflecting the Royal Navy’s confidence in the company as a proven quantum provider for national defense. Unlike traditional microwave-based clocks that accumulate drift over time, Tiqker maintains accurate timing and navigation autonomously, reducing reliance on external signals.

“This experiment was a first critical step towards understanding how quantum clocks can be deployed on underwater platforms to enable precision navigation and timing in support of prolonged operations,” said Commander Matthew Steele, head of futures in the Royal Navy’s disruptive capabilities and technologies office.

Infleqtion CEO Matthew Kinsella spoke about the company’s technology at Nvidia’s GTC event on Tuesday. Following the presentation, Infleqtion announced that it will host an Nvidia NVQLink-enabled quantum supercomputing system at the Illinois Quantum & Microelectronics Park. Nvidia’s new NVQLink open system architecture directly couples quantum processors with GPU-accelerated supercomputers.

Infleqtion also announced that it will make its Sqale quantum system available through Nvidia’s CUDA-Q, giving researchers worldwide the ability to run hybrid quantum–AI algorithms with real-time GPU connectivity.

“For years, quantum processors and supercomputers have effectively existed in silos, since they have not had a standardized way to connect to each other,” said Pranav Gokhale, CTO of Infleqtion.

“Enabling them to operate together in real-time, removes a major bottleneck to scaling quantum computing, one that will accelerate the research community’s ability to use quantum and AI together to tackle previously unsolvable problems.”

CCCX Price Action: Churchill shares were down 4.36% at $20.41 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro. The stock hit a high of $24.22 during Nvidia’s GTC event before falling as low as $19.19. Churchill shares are sitting 25.9% below their 52-week high, and with an RSI of 60.2, it’s showing strong momentum.

