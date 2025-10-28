What's Going On With Beyond Meat (BYND) Stock Tuesday?

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) shares are trading higher Thursday afternoon, though the stock has retreated from its session highs. The move comes in the absence of any new company-specific catalysts, potentially leaving the stock to trade on technicals and recent sentiment.

What To Know: BYND remains a significant focus for retail traders after a recent surge of over 1,300%, initially sparked by analysis from investor Dimitri Semenikhin.

This rally has in part been fueled by extremely high short interest. Such conditions creates the potential for a “short squeeze,” where upward price movement can be rapidly amplified.

However, the speculative fervor contrasts with the company’s challenging fundamentals. Beyond Meat recently issued weak preliminary third-quarter guidance, projecting stagnant revenue growth and gross margins between 10% and 11%.

The report highlighted ongoing restructuring challenges, concerning investors focused on the company's path to profitability. Analysts are forecasting a loss of 43 cents per share when official third-quarter results are announced on Nov. 4.

How To Buy BYND Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Beyond Meat – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

