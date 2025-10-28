Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Shares Are Falling: What's Going On?

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) are trading lower on Tuesday, caught in the wake of rival Royal Caribbean Group’s third-quarter earnings report.

NCLH stock is struggling to find support. Check out the latest moves here.

What To Know: While RCL beat profit estimates, it slightly missed revenue expectations and revealed higher-than-anticipated cost increases. Royal Caribbean's net cruise costs excluding fuel jumped 4.8% in constant currency, sparking investor concern about margin pressures across the entire cruise industry.

This negative sentiment is weighing on NCLH, as the market fears it may be facing similar inflationary and operational cost headwinds despite evidence of strong consumer demand.

The focus now shifts to Norwegian's own third-quarter results, slated for release before the market opens on November 4th. Wall Street is currently forecasting earnings per share of $1.14 on revenue of $3.02 billion.

Following RCL's report, investors will be focused on NCLH's cost metrics and forward-looking guidance to gauge the sector's profitability heading into 2026.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Reflecting the day’s sell-off, Benzinga Edge rankings indicate a negative short-term price trend for the cruise operator.

NCLH Price Action: Norwegian Cruise Line shares were down 5.30% at $22.27 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Also: S&P 500 Could Smash 7,000 Soon—If Traders’ Moonshot Bets Are Right

How To Buy NCLH Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Norwegian Cruise Line – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

In the case of Norwegian Cruise Line, which is trading at $22.27 as of publishing time, $100 would buy you 4.49 shares of stock.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

Image: Shutterstock