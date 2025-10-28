What's Going On With Aduro Clean Technologies Shares Tuesday?

Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADUR) shares are trading higher Tuesday, extending a steady climb that has lifted the stock more than 10% over the past month.

ADUR is surging to new heights today. Get the latest updates here.

What To Know: In mid-October, Aduro released first-quarter results for fiscal 2026 and provided a business update. Aduro reported quarterly revenue of $44,500, down 19% from $55,000 in the same quarter last year. The company noted that revenue continues to come from Customer Engagement Programs and collaboration work, which vary based on timing and scope.

The company also posted a loss of 20 cents per share for the third quarter versus a loss of 10 cents per share in the prior year’s quarter.

CEO Ofer Vicus said Aduro made "strong progress" during the quarter, beginning commissioning activities for the company’s Pilot Plant in September and advancing site selection for its Demonstration Plant program across Canada, Europe and Mexico. CFO Mena Beshay added that the company remains focused on fiscal discipline while investing in technology scale-up and strategic growth initiatives.

Aduro shares may also be moving higher on continued momentum after the company announced additional progress on its Demonstration Plant program last week.

Aduro said it started industrial-scale engineering trials with KraussMaffei Extrusion GmbH and CHILL B.V. The trials are designed to refine feedstock preparation and equipment design for Aduro's Hydrochemolytic process, which converts waste plastics and other low-value materials into higher-value resources. Vicus said the data from these trials will help finalize design parameters and reduce uncertainty ahead of major equipment procurement.

ADUR Analysis: Aduro shares are trading within a 52-week range of $3.49 to $17.66. The stock has gained more than 140% year-to-date, reflecting strong momentum and investor confidence in the company's trajectory.

Aduro stock is trading about 11.8% above its 50-day moving average of $13.35 and nearly 70% above its 200-day average of $8.78, indicating a bullish trend. The relative strength index (RSI) sits at 49.58, suggesting neutral momentum with room for further upside. Support is seen near $13.88, while resistance is identified around $15.28 — a potential breakout level that could pave the way for a retest of the 52-week high at $17.66.

ADUR Price Action: At the time of publication, Aduro shares are trading 5.07% higher at $15.17, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

See Also:

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.