What's Going On With Rivian Stock Tuesday?

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) shares are trending Tuesday morning as investors digest recent company news and await upcoming earnings.

What To Know: The EV maker recently agreed to a $250 million settlement to resolve a 2022 investor lawsuit, a move that allows management to focus on future growth initiatives. Additionally, the upcoming mass-market R2 vehicle is central to its strategy. Rivian has confirmed it is on track to begin deliveries of the more affordable midsize SUV in the first half of 2026.

The settlement comes amid a shifting market. Third-quarter data showed strong demand for electric pickups, with Rivian's R1T sales growing 13.1% year-over-year. Unlike rivals GM and Stellantis, Rivian has not offered extended incentives after the federal EV tax credit expired on Sept. 30.

Investors are now looking ahead to the company’s third-quarter earnings report, scheduled for release after the market close on Nov. 4. According to analyst estimates, the company is expected to post a loss of 87 cents per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge stock rankings, Rivian shows a notable weakness in its Growth score, which stands at just 24.13.

RIVN Price Action: Rivian Automotive shares were up 0.64% at $13.46 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

