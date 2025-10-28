What's Going On With Palantir Technologies Stock Tuesday?

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) shares are trading flat Tuesday after a powerful rally pushed the stock to a new all-time high on Monday. The recent surge, capping a year-to-date gain of over 150%, has been fueled by a string of contract wins and strategic validation.

What To Know: The company recently secured a major deal with Poland’s Ministry of National Defense, deepening its footprint within NATO’s eastern flank. The geopolitical win was complemented by a “formative” partnership with Lumen Technologies, aimed at modernizing U.S. data infrastructure to make AI processing “200x faster.”

Further bolstering investor confidence, Oracle’s Larry Ellison recently argued that AI’s future depends on the private data analysis that is central to Palantir’s business model.

With the stock consolidating, Wall Street is now keenly focused on the company’s upcoming third-quarter earnings report. Analysts expect Palantir to post earnings per share of 15 cents on revenue of $1.09 billion when it reports after the market closes Nov. 3. The company will likely need to report strong results to justify the stock’s high valuation.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Reinforcing its 2025 run, Benzinga Edge Rankings award Palantir a very high Momentum score of 97.14.

PLTR Price Action: Palantir shares were down 0.13% at $188.94 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $192.83, reflecting strong bullish momentum as it approaches this key resistance level.

Currently, Palantir is trading approximately 10.8% above its 50-day moving average of $172.00, indicating a strong upward trend. The stock is also significantly above its 200-day moving average of $129.90, trading approximately 46.7% higher, which further reinforces the bullish sentiment surrounding the stock.

Image: Shutterstock