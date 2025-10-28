Rambus Posts Downbeat Earnings, Joins F5, Amkor Technology And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 1% on Tuesday.

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company announced downbeat quarterly earnings.

Rambus reported quarterly earnings of 62 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 63 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $179.500 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $175.429 million.

Rambus shares dipped 14.3% to $97.29 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Galaxy Digital Inc (NASDAQ:GLXY) dipped 8.8% to $37.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced a private offering of $1 billion in exchangeable senior notes.

(NASDAQ:GLXY) dipped 8.8% to $37.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced a private offering of $1 billion in exchangeable senior notes. F5 Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) fell 7.8% to $267.53 in pre-market trading after the company projected first-quarter EPS and sales below estimates.

(NASDAQ:FFIV) fell 7.8% to $267.53 in pre-market trading after the company projected first-quarter EPS and sales below estimates. Standard Lithium Ltd (NYSE:SLI) fell 7.7% to $3.62 in pre-market trading after declining around 7% on Monday.

(NYSE:SLI) fell 7.7% to $3.62 in pre-market trading after declining around 7% on Monday. Strive Asset Management, LLC (NASDAQ:ASST) fell 6.7% to $1.53 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ:ASST) fell 6.7% to $1.53 in pre-market trading. Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) declined 6.6% to $31.00 in pre-market trading following third-quarter earnings.

(NASDAQ:AMKR) declined 6.6% to $31.00 in pre-market trading following third-quarter earnings. Custom Truck One Source, Inc . (NYSE:CTOS) dipped 6.5% to $6.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter financial results below estimates.

. (NYSE:CTOS) dipped 6.5% to $6.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter financial results below estimates. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) fell 5.6% to $73.50 in pre-market trading following weak quarterly earnings.

(NYSE:ARE) fell 5.6% to $73.50 in pre-market trading following weak quarterly earnings. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) declined 4.7% to $22.89 in pre-market trading following weak quarterly sales.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock