Celestica Building
October 28, 2025 5:39 AM

Why Celestica Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 8%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised FY2025 guidance.

Celestica reported quarterly earnings of $1.58 per share which beat the analyst estimate of $1.47. per share. Quarterly revenue came in at $3.19 billion which beat the Street estimate of $3.01 billion.

Celestica shares surged 8.3% to $326.87 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • TEN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XHLD) gained 89.2% to $0.5294 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Monday.
  • Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) surged 65.1% to $2.03 in pre-market trading after adding 5% on Monday.
  • J-Star Holding Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:YMAT) rose 48% to $1.270 in pre-market trading.
  • Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) surged 48% to $1.41 in pre-market trading. Reliance Global, on Monday, completed the purchase of Solana and reaffirmed a special cash dividend of $0.03 per share for December.
  • Founder Group Limited (NASDAQ:FGL) rose 40.3% to $0.4947 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Monday.
  • AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ATCH) gained 29% to $0.4893 in pre-market trading as the company reported a 49% increase in net income at wholly owned subsidiary Wilson-Davis & Co.
  • 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) gained 22.3% to $0.4733 in pre-market trading after dipping 15% on Monday.
  • Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG) rose 16.7% to $1.82 in pre-market trading after the company announced management transition and preliminary third quarter revenue.
  • Kindly MD, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAKA) gained 13.8% to $1.15 in pre-market trading after surging 20% on Monday.

Losers

  • Co-Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) tumbled 13.5% to $1.09 in pre-market trading. Co-Diagnostics shares jumped 259% on Monday after the company signed a definitive agreement with Arabian Eagle to establish CoMira Diagnostics and localize its Co-Dx PCR platform across the Middle East.
  • Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) declined 14.3% to $97.29 in pre-market trading after the company announced downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Royalty Management Holding Corp (NASDAQ:RMCO) fell 12.9% to $2.50 in pre-market trading after declining 8% on Monday.
  • Rectitude Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:RECT) shares dipped 12.2% to $3.02 in pre-market trading.
  • Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GDHG) fell 12.2% to $4.19 in pre-market trading after declining over 8% on Monday.
  • GoldMining Inc (NYSE:GLDG) fell 9.7% to $1.21 in pre-market trading after declining more than 5% on Monday.
  • Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:KITT) dipped 9% to $1.83 in pre-market trading. Nauticus Robotics shares jumped 14% on Monday after the company secured a $250 million equity line of credit to fund acquisitions and enter the deep-sea rare earth mineral market.
  • Galaxy Digital Inc (NASDAQ:GLXY) dipped 8.8% to $37.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced a private offering of $1 billion in exchangeable senior notes.
  • F5 Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) fell 7.8% to $267.53 in pre-market trading after the company projected first-quarter EPS and sales below estimates.
  • Standard Lithium Ltd (NYSE:SLI) fell 7.7% to $3.62 in pre-market trading after declining around 7% on Monday.

