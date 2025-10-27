Galaxy Digital Stock Is Tumbling After The Close: What's Happening?

Galaxy Digital Inc (NASDAQ:GLXY) shares are falling in extended trading Monday after the company announced a private offering of exchangeable senior notes.

What Happened: Galaxy Digital said it intends to offer $1 billion of exchangeable senior notes due 2031 in a private offering. The company plans to give the initial purchasers a 13-day option to buy up to an additional $150 million of the notes.

Galaxy said it expects to use the net proceeds to support growth across its core operating businesses, as well as for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of existing exchangeable senior notes due 2026.

Galaxy had approximately $1.14 billion in total cash and cash equivalents as of Sept. 30.

GLXY Price Action: Galaxy Digital shares were down 9.27% in after-hours, trading at $36.78 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

