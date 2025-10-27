Click Holdings (CLIK) Stock Is Skyrocketing Monday: What's Going On?

Click Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLIK) stock is trading sharply higher Monday afternoon after the Hong Kong-based human resources and senior care solutions provider announced strong revenue growth for its fiscal year ended June 30, 2025.

What To Know: For the full fiscal year, the company reported an 89.3% increase in revenue to HK$83.5 million, with its nursing and logistics solutions segments growing by over 200% year-over-year.

Despite the impressive top-line growth, Click Holdings reported a net loss of HK$7.9 million, which was impacted by a one-time non-cash share-based compensation of HK$11.1 million. The company more recently reported quarterly losses of $1.61 per share on sales of $10.711 million.

“We are pleased to report significant revenue growth across both our nursing solutions and logistics solutions segments, in line with our expansion strategy," said Jeffrey Chan, founder and CEO of Click.

He added, “Although our bottom line was temporarily affected by investments…we are confident these investments represent short-term costs that will lay a strong foundation for sustained business expansion.”

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge, the company has a strong Value score of 94.03, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

CLIK Price Action: Click Holdings shares were up 68.4% at $10.46 on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

