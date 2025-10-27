What's Going On With Verizon Stock?

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) are trading marginally higher Monday afternoon as investors look ahead to the company’s third-quarter earnings report, due before the market opens on Wednesday. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: Analysts expect Verizon to post earnings per share of $1.19 on revenue of $34.23 billion. The results will be closely watched, especially after competitor T-Mobile reported record customer additions, intensifying the focus on Verizon’s subscriber growth to assess its competitive position.

The upcoming report is the first under new CEO Dan Schulman, the former PayPal chief who took the helm on Oct. 6. Beyond the quarterly numbers, Verizon is pursuing long-term growth through a new fiber expansion deal with Eaton Fiber and the pending acquisition of fixed wireless provider Starry.

The company recently reaffirmed its full-year 2025 guidance, signaling confidence in its strategy to expand its broadband and mobility footprint.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Based on Benzinga Edge stock rankings, Verizon’s weakest metric is its Momentum, scoring a low 20.49.

VZ Price Action: Verizon shares are up 0.94% at $39.19 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

