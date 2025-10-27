Co-Diagnostics Stock Is Rocketing Higher Monday: What's Going On?

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) shares are trading higher Monday after the company signed a definitive agreement with Arabian Eagle to establish CoMira Diagnostics and localize its Co-Dx PCR platform across the Middle East.

What To Know: The new Saudi-based joint venture will manufacture, assemble, distribute and commercialize Co-Dx technologies, including the company's upcoming Co-Dx PCR platform, across Saudi Arabia and 18 other countries throughout the Middle East and North Africa.

CoMira's mission supports Saudi Vision 2030, focusing on technology localization, healthcare innovation and industrial diversification. The partners plan to pursue regulatory clearance with the Saudi Food & Drug Administration, which they believe will help facilitate market entry into other regional territories.

Co-Diagnostics CEO Dwight Egan said the collaboration expands the company's healthcare innovations into a large and growing market for medical devices and point-of-care diagnostics. Arabian Eagle CEO Ihssan Rjoob added that the partnership will combine international innovation with local leadership to advance health security and sustainable industrial growth.

The agreement gives CoMira exclusive rights to manufacture and commercialize Co-Dx technologies, including existing PCR diagnostic products and the upcoming Co-Dx PCR platform, which is currently under regulatory review.

CODX Price Action: At the time of writing, Co-Diagnostics stock was trading 188.28% higher at $1.02, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

