IREN Stock Is Surging Monday: What's Going On?

Shares of IREN Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) are trading higher Monday morning, continuing a rise that has seen the stock climb over 500% year-to-date. Investor enthusiasm is largely tied to the company’s aggressive pivot to becoming a key AI utility, leveraging its renewable energy-powered data centers.

What To Know: This strategic shift was recently supercharged by a $674 million acquisition of advanced Nvidia GPUs, significantly expanding its AI cloud computing capabilities.

Lifted by this expansion, IREN is targeting $500 million in annualized revenue from its AI division by the first quarter of 2026. Further strengthening its financial position, the company also recently closed an oversubscribed $1 billion convertible notes offering, signaling investor confidence.

The bullish sentiment persists despite a public critique from famed short-seller Jim Chanos, who labeled the company’s growth story as being built on “ridiculous assumptions” and “hopium,” specifically questioning its profit margin forecasts and equipment depreciation schedule. For now, investors seem focused on IREN’s AI-driven growth trajectory.

Investors will be closely watching IREN’s first-quarter 2026 financial results, slated for release after the market close on Nov. 6th, with Wall Street analysts anticipating earnings of 15 cents per share on revenue of $240.19 million.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, IREN boasts near-perfect scores for Momentum (99.56) and Growth (99.75).

IREN Price Action: Iren shares were up 2.59% at $64.53 at the time of publication on Monday. The stock is approaching its 52-week high of $74.15, according to Benzinga Pro data.

