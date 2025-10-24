Oklo Stock Is Trading Higher Friday: What's Going On?

Shares of nuclear startup Oklo Inc (NYSE:OKLO) are trading higher Friday afternoon, extending a rebound from a midweek sell-off. The stock, up over 500% this year, continues to attract investors despite its high-risk profile and recent volatility.

What To Know: Enthusiasm is fueled by the booming AI industry’s energy needs and Oklo's promising small modular reactor technology. High-profile backing from OpenAI's Sam Altman, a partnership with European developer newcleo and a Pentagon project to deploy microreactors for the U.S. Army have bolstered investor confidence and driven its remarkable rally.

However, the gains follow a sharp plunge Wednesday after a Financial Times report questioned the company’s lofty $17 billion valuation. Skeptics point to Oklo's pre-revenue status, its lack of a federal operating license, and reliance on historically challenging reactor technology.

With political ties also drawing scrutiny, Oklo remains a classic battleground stock, pitting its disruptive potential against significant operational and financial hurdles.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Underscoring this powerful price action, Benzinga Edge stock rankings give Oklo an exceptional Momentum score of 99.33 out of 100.

OKLO Price Action: Oklo shares were up 8.4% at $135.19 at the time of publication on Friday, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

From a technical perspective, the stock is currently trading approximately 25.9% above its 50-day moving average of $107.38, indicating a robust upward momentum. Additionally, it is trading approximately 129.1% above its 200-day moving average of $59.00, further underscoring the strength of the current trend.

