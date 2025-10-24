Beyond Meat Stock Slips, Traders Chew On Q3 Estimates

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) shares slipped Friday as investors looked to the company's freshly released preliminary third-quarter results to pull the stock back up.

Here's a look at what Beyond Meat said to expect when it releases its Q3 earnings report on Nov. 4.

The purveyor of fake meats expects about $70 million in sales, consistent with earlier guidance of $68 million to $73 million. The figure indicates stable short-term performance, though not necessarily growth.

Gross margins are expected to be 10% to 11%, including $1.7 million in costs associated with shutting down operations in China. Without those costs, margins improve to 12–13%.

Beyond Meat also expects a large non-cash impairment, meaning the book value of some long-term assets (factories, equipment, etc.) is higher than what they’re worth and those assets must be "written down."

The company admits that the charge will be material (significant), but they do not yet know the exact amount.

Overall, preliminary results show modest revenue, but continued pressure on profitability and costs, especially from exiting China and asset impairments.

Investors should view the results as evidence that Beyond Meat is still restructuring and continues to face challenges.

The company is set to release its third-quarter financial results after the closing bell on Nov. 4. Analysts expect Beyond Meat to report a loss of 43 cents per share and revenue of $68.87 million, according to Benzinga Pro estimates.

BYND Price Action: Beyond Meat shares were down 8.27% at $2.60 at the time of publication on Friday, but were holding gains of 300% for the week.

