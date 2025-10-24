Ford Shares Are Trading Higher Friday: What's Going On?

Cars standing outside Ford showroom
Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares are trading higher Friday after the company reported better-than-expected third quarter results.

What To Know: The automaker reported adjusted earnings per share of 45 cents, beating the consensus estimate of 36 cents. Sales totaled $47.18 billion, above the consensus estimate of $43.07 billion.

Net income was $2.4 billion and adjusted EBIT totaled $2.6 billion, both including about $700 million in adverse tariff-related impacts. Operating cash flow was $7.4 billion, and adjusted free cash flow came in at $4.3 billion.

The company reaffirmed its full-year 2025 guidance, expecting adjusted EBIT between $6 billion and $6.5 billion, adjusted free cash flow of $2 billion to $3 billion and capital spending of about $9 billion.

CEO Jim Farley said the results highlight Ford's "disciplined focus on cost and quality," while CFO Sherry House noted that adjusted EBIT improved by $700 million year over year when excluding tariff impacts.

F Price Action: At the time of writing, Ford shares are trading 10.86% higher at $13.68, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

