Rigetti Computing (RGTI) Stock Is Trading Higher Friday: What's Going On?

Shares of Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI) are continuing their upward trajectory Friday morning, building on Thursday’s surge. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The rally is primarily fueled by reports that the U.S. government is considering taking equity stakes in key quantum computing firms, with Rigetti named as a potential candidate.

This prospect of direct federal investment is a major catalyst, signaling a potential government endorsement of Rigetti’s technology and its strategic importance. Such a move could de-risk the company for private investors and provide crucial capital for research and development.

Further bolstering the stock is a broader market upswing, as cooling inflation data released Friday morning has increased investor hopes for a Federal Reserve rate cut. The combination of company-specific news and positive market sentiment has propelled Rigetti’s stock higher.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Underscoring Friday’s surge, Benzinga Edge data shows RGTI with a nearly perfect Momentum score of 99.89.

RGTI Price Action: Rigetti Computing shares were up 5.96% at $41.95 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

