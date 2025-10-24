Ford logo
October 24, 2025 10:33 AM 2 min read

Ford, Inhibrx Biosciences, Comfort Systems, Western Union And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 350 points on Friday.

Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) rose sharply during Friday's session after the company reported third-quarter adjusted EPS and sales above estimates.

Ford Motor reported quarterly earnings of 45 cents per share, which beat the analyst estimate of 36 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $47.18 billion, which beat the Street estimate of $43.07 billion and was up from revenue of $43.06 billion from the same period last year.

Ford shares surged 9.4% to $13.50 on Friday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • Inhibrx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) shares jumped 72.8% to $49.01 after the company said Ozekibart met its primary endpoint in chondrosarcoma, showing a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival versus placebo.
  • MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) gained 30.4% to $37.00 after Nicolet Bankshares announced plans to acquire the company for aggregate consideration of $864 million.
  • Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) shares jumped 26% to $15.99 as the company received $18 per share take-private proposal from existing holders Lu and Zage.
  • Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) shares gained 18.2% to $3.7850.
  • USBC, Inc. (NYSE:USBC) rose 17% to $0.9769 after the company announced a preliminary partnership with Uphold to introduce a retail tokenized deposit offering.
  • Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) shares jumped 15.7% to $8.13.
  • Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) shares surged 15.4% to $952.40 after the company reported quarterly EPS and sales above expectations.
  • Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) rose 13.2% to $19.53 after Jane Street disclosed a 5% passive stake in the company, totaling 19.68M shares.
  • D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) gained 12.2% to $34.85.
  • Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) jumped 11.9% to $4.6500.
  • Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) gained 11.9% to $17.94.
  • IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) rose 11.1% to $62.06.
  • The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) gained 10% to $8.96 after the company reported third-quarter adjusted EPS and sales above expectations.
  • Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK) climbed 8.9% to $181.97.
  • Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) rose 7.6% to $347.41 after JPMorgan upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and raised its price target from $342 to $404.

Photo via Shutterstock

